Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Chancellor urged to extend ISA deadline because of coronavirus disruption

Chancellor urged to extend ISA deadline because of coronavirus disruption

Proactive Investors Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged to extend the deadline for ISA s this year due to the disruption from the coronavirus outbreak. Pere-to-peer lender Sourced Capital has launched a petition calling on the government to extend this year deadline for people to get the £20,000 allowance from 5 April, the end of the current tax year, to 1 October. That would give people affected by the virus lockdown a chance to take advantage. Applications for 2020/21 would not be affected. Stephen Moss, the founder of Sourced Capital, concedes the chancellor might have more pressing issues to deal with at present, but adds it will cost the government little and be equitable for people who had already invested earlier. “You have recently delayed a number of formal deadlines, not least tax return submissions, tax payments and VAT. Which just goes to show that moving the goalposts can sometimes be a good thing,” Moss wrote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chancellor Rishi Sunak answers questions on Twitter about Treasury's coronavirus response

Chancellor Rishi Sunak answers questions on Twitter about Treasury's coronavirus response 00:42

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak holds a Twitter Q&A while outlining what the Treasury is doing to help workers that have been affected by coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What's in the Chancellor's self-employment package? [Video]

What's in the Chancellor's self-employment package?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined financial help for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis. He told a press conference: “To support those who work for themselves, today I am announcing a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
Coronavirus Delays REAL ID Deadline [Video]

Coronavirus Delays REAL ID Deadline

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the federal government to delay the deadline for REAL ID cards.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Census Day — the date used to reference where a person lives for the once-a-decade count — arrived Wednesday with a nation almost...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.