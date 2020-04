Starbucks rival Luckin Coffee faked nearly half of its roughly $732 million in sales, according to an internal investigation that found the Chinese coffee giant's COO fabricated orders

· Luckin Coffee, a swiftly-growing Chinese coffee chain, fabricated more than $310 million worth of transactions in 2019, according to an internal investigation.· The preliminary investigation found that almost half of the company's roughly $732 million in sales last year had been fabricated by Luckin COO Jian Liu.

