Coronavirus roundup: SJ approves paid sick leave | Dispensaries barred from selling recreational pot in-store
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Workers in the city of San Jose will soon be covered by one of the strongest paid sick leave mandates in the country — at least until the COVID-19 emergency has passed. San Jose Spotlight reports that City Council members approved the emergency ordinance on Wednesday, about a week after its introduction by Mayor Sam Liccardo. It will be enacted at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday. Under the new ordinance, essential workers affected by COVID-19 will receive 40 hours of paid sick leave,…
The coronavirus pandemic could be spurring a needed benefit for San Jose workers: extended paid sick leave. An estimated 35% of San Jose workers don't have any paid sick leave, with women, blacks and..
Craft store chain Hobby Lobby has informed managers that sick employees must use personal paid time off and vacation pay. The company's internal memo said if that was not possible, sick employees must..