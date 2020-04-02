Coronavirus roundup: SJ approves paid sick leave | Dispensaries barred from selling recreational pot in-store



Recent related videos from verified sources San Jose City Council Proposes Extended Paid Sick Leave During Coronavirus Outbreak



The coronavirus pandemic could be spurring a needed benefit for San Jose workers: extended paid sick leave. An estimated 35% of San Jose workers don't have any paid sick leave, with women, blacks and.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago Hobby Lobby 'Will Remain Open Until The National Guard Comes In' To Forcibly Close Stores



Craft store chain Hobby Lobby has informed managers that sick employees must use personal paid time off and vacation pay. The company's internal memo said if that was not possible, sick employees must.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources New York State small business resources Here is a compilation of state government resources and links for small and midsized businesses, from emergency financial relief to counseling services....

bizjournals 1 week ago



Union pushing hotels to extend sick leave, maintain health benefits for laid-off workers A union that represents hospitality, gaming, airport and food service employees is urging hotels and other businesses to maintain medical benefits and expand...

bizjournals 2 days ago



