Coronavirus roundup: SJ approves paid sick leave | Dispensaries barred from selling recreational pot in-store

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Workers in the city of San Jose will soon be covered by one of the strongest paid sick leave mandates in the country — at least until the COVID-19 emergency has passed. San Jose Spotlight reports that City Council members approved the emergency ordinance on Wednesday, about a week after its introduction by Mayor Sam Liccardo. It will be enacted at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday. Under the new ordinance, essential workers affected by COVID-19 will receive 40 hours of paid sick leave,…
