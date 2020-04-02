Chicago central business district hotel occupancy plunges to less than 6% Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the occupancy level in the Chicago central business district fell to 5.9 percent, a drop of 90.9 percent from the previous week. 👓 View full article

0

