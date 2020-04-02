Global  

Chicago central business district hotel occupancy plunges to less than 6%

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the occupancy level in the Chicago central business district fell to 5.9 percent, a drop of 90.9 percent from the previous week.
