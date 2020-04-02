Viewpoint: Will the $2 trillion stimulus be enough?

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Late last week, Congress passed $2 trillion stimulus plan to help address the nationwide shutdown to the economy due to COVID-19. Will it be enough to get the economy back on its feet? A View of the End Game First, we should put Congress’ package in a broader context. It was an important first step toward recovery, but it is not likely to be the last. Until a vaccine is developed (perhaps 12 months away) or the virus runs its course, the path to stability will not come from better demand or… 👓 View full article

