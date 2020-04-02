Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Viewpoint: Will the $2 trillion stimulus be enough?

Viewpoint: Will the $2 trillion stimulus be enough?

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Late last week, Congress passed $2 trillion stimulus plan to help address the nationwide shutdown to the economy due to COVID-19. Will it be enough to get the economy back on its feet? A View of the End Game First, we should put Congress’ package in a broader context. It was an important first step toward recovery, but it is not likely to be the last. Until a vaccine is developed (perhaps 12 months away) or the virus runs its course, the path to stability will not come from better demand or…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Atlanta (GA) Business Journal: Viewpoint: Will the $2 trillion stimulus be enough?. More #Atlanta #news - https://t.co/0TV5O6DAGw 8 minutes ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron Late last week, Congress passed $2 trillion stimulus plan to help address the nationwide shutdown to the economy du… https://t.co/T7NIwhXP3y 28 minutes ago

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Viewpoint: Will the $2 trillion stimulus be enough? https://t.co/4p6iQsoSl6 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.