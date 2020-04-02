Hedge funds' biggest investors might have to sell out regardless of performance. Here's why one investor is 'deeply worried' about the business risks the industry is facing. Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Hedge funds have, on average, weathered the market turmoil caused by novel coronavirus relatively well — with a few types of funds producing some of their best returns in years.

· But liquidity crunches at institutional investors like endowments and pensions may mean redemptions are on the way no matter what.

· Hedge funds have, on average, weathered the market turmoil caused by novel coronavirus relatively well — with a few types of funds producing some of their best returns in years.· But liquidity crunches at institutional investors like endowments and pensions may mean redemptions are on the way no matter what.

