Two of the region's largest companies have borrowed huge sums of cash in the face of the pandemic

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Two of Greater Washington’s largest public companies are borrowing huge sums of money to keep cash on hand as they weather the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic. DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) said Wednesday it is borrowing an additional $2.5 billion from an existing credit facility on top of the $1.5 billion it said it was taking out on March 24. The Tysons IT services giant said it chose to borrow a total of $4 billion — the largest amount available under the credit agreement —…
