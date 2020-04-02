Global  

British Airways to suspend thousands of staff

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
British Airways (BA) has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said. The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
