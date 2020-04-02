British Airways to suspend thousands of staff

Thursday, 2 April 2020 () British Airways (BA) has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said. The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “tens of thousands” of stranded British travellers would be flown home under a new partnership between the Government and airlines. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “I can today announce a new arrangement between the Government and...
