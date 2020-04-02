Unemployment claims soar in Texas as nation sees record spike

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

More than 275,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 continues. Approximately 275,597 people in Texas filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended March 28, according to advance state claims reported by the U.S. Department of Labor April 2. That's up from the over 155,000 people in Texas who filed for unemployment insurance during the prior week. Across the nation, more than 6.6 million people filed new unemployment claims last week…


