Bank of America slashes its S&P 500 price target by 16% to the lowest on Wall Street, cites 'deepest post-war recession' on record Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

· *Bank of America lowered its S&P 500 year-end target to 2,600 from 3,100 amid the coronavirus pandemic. *

· *"Our economists now forecast the deepest recession in the post-war era, and health care experts have extended the timeline for social distancing," equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a...

