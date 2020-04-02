Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Automakers are pulling out all the stops, offering deals, shop-from-home programs, and payment assistance to help customers buy and keep their cars amid the coronavirus pandemic (F, GM, FCAU)

Automakers are pulling out all the stops, offering deals, shop-from-home programs, and payment assistance to help customers buy and keep their cars amid the coronavirus pandemic (F, GM, FCAU)

Business Insider Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Automakers are pulling out all the stops, offering deals, shop-from-home programs, and payment assistance to help customers buy and keep their cars amid the coronavirus pandemic (F, GM, FCAU)· New vehicle sales in the US have declined significantly as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has worsened.
· With business shutdowns across the country, many car dealerships are unable to keep their showrooms open, although they can continue to operate essential service operations.
· Automakers have responded by rolling...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Is The Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing You To Live Off Credit Cards? Here's How To Deal

Is The Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing You To Live Off Credit Cards? Here's How To Deal 00:45

 As much as personal finance advisors hate the practice, some Americans will have to rely on their credit cards to get through the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, there are a few steps you can take to soften the blow if you're in this situation. One is to pay very close attention...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.