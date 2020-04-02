Oil cos switch to BS-VI fuel without raising prices

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

India has switched over to the world's cleanest petrol and diesel without raising prices, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, said on Thursday. Leapfrogging from BS-IV grade fuel straight to BS-VI grade, equivalent to Euro-VI fuel, petrol and diesel would have resulted in an up to Re 1 per litre increase in cost but oil companies decided against passing this on to consumers and instead adjusted it against the reduction warranted from international oil prices plummeting to a 17-year low. 👓 View full article

