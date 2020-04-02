Radians contributes 2,400 masks to Davidson County
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Radians donated 2,400 N95 masks on Wednesday to help first responders and health care workers in Davidson County, home of the company's Thomasville production facility. The Memphis-based company is a maker and distributor of personal protection equipment. The company manufactures its Made in the USA high-visibility apparel and public-safety vests as well as fire-retardant products at the Thomasville facility. A company spokesperson said the Thomasville plant continues to operate at 100% capacity. Radians…