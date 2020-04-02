Radians contributes 2,400 masks to Davidson County

Global  

Radians donated 2,400 N95 masks on Wednesday to help first responders and health care workers in Davidson County, home of the company's Thomasville production facility. The Memphis-based company is a maker and distributor of personal protection equipment. The company manufactures its Made in the USA high-visibility apparel and public-safety vests as well as fire-retardant products at the Thomasville facility. A company spokesperson said the Thomasville plant continues to operate at 100% capacity. Radians…
