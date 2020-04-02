Mastercard today announced it is enabling the increase of contactless payment limits across Canada,...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shak RT @MerrcoPayments: Mastercard and Visa raise tap limits to $250 so fewer consumers need to touch payment machines https://t.co/XgUBviReg… 14 hours ago Clearly Payments The transaction limit for contactless payments is increasing to $250 from $100. A great move. https://t.co/PWRQ4T0RUS 15 hours ago Merrco Mastercard and Visa raise tap limits to $250 so fewer consumers need to touch payment machines… https://t.co/GaYd6zXbLL 15 hours ago Payfirma Mastercard and Visa raise tap limits to $250 so fewer consumers need to touch payment machines… https://t.co/WgMRB8VVdc 15 hours ago Reed Abend RT @goodeintel: @Mastercard works with Canadian industry partners to support an increased contactless card spending limit of CA$250. https:… 21 hours ago Goode Intelligence @Mastercard works with Canadian industry partners to support an increased contactless card spending limit of CA$250… https://t.co/PlXVFMmLko 21 hours ago Pablo Narvaez V. Mastercard raises Canadian contactless limit to $250 - April 03, 2020 https://t.co/UHMSponpYX 23 hours ago ATMIA Europe Mastercard raises Canadian contactless limit to $250. Read more here: https://t.co/v5PfKo7T1y 23 hours ago