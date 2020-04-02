How to tell your team tough news during the coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Editor’s note: Danielle Wong is a former Google executive and internal communications manager and management consultant. She lives in the Bay Area and advises business leaders, entrepreneurs, and small companies on their executive communications strategies. She holds an MBA from Yale School of Management. As a manager, figuring out how to give tough news to your team has gotten more complicated and important to get right, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some best practices to guide… 👓 View full article

