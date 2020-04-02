Bed Bath sues 1-800-Flowers for trying to renege on deal over COVID-19 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has asked a judge to hold 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc to a $252 million deal between the companies in what appears to one of the first examples of a corporate sale coming unraveled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

