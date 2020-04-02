Breaking: Disney to furlough workers at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort

Global  

The Walt Disney Co. will furlough workers as it tries to navigate a world ravaged by the coronavirus. The theme park giant said in a letter to non-union, salaried and executive employees obtained by Orlando Business Journal that it will furlough workers at both Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California starting April 19. The number of workers affected was not disclosed, but Walt Disney World alone has more than 77,000 Central Florida workers — also known as "cast members." Disney…
