National Restaurant Association offers $500 grants to help support restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19

bizjournals Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to support restaurant workers financially impacted by the coronavirus. The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will offer grants of $500 per person to restaurant employees who are experiencing loss of wages or unemployment. The grant is designed to help workers pay for expenses such as housing, transportation, utilities, child care, groceries, medical bills or student loans. Nationally, the restaurant…
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Ohio Restaurant Association head on COVID-19's impact on eateries

Ohio Restaurant Association head on COVID-19's impact on eateries 03:32

 Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker talks with WCPO about the toll coronavirus closures have taken on the state's eateries.

