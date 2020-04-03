National Restaurant Association offers $500 grants to help support restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to support restaurant workers financially impacted by the coronavirus. The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will offer grants of $500 per person to restaurant employees who are experiencing loss of wages or unemployment. The grant is designed to help workers pay for expenses such as housing, transportation, utilities, child care, groceries, medical bills or student loans. Nationally, the restaurant…

