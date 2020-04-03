Global  

Face mask not enough to protect from coronavirus: White House

Hindu Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
“Just remember, it (face mask) is not a substitute for everything that were asking people to do,” Deborah Brix from the White House Task Force on Coronavirus told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
News video: The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak

The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 The White House may recommend that all Americans cover their face when going out in public. Masks aren't a guaranteed barrier to viral illnesses, especially because most people wear them incorrectly. Epidemiologists, however, say they might help if people put them on before they know they're sick....

