Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.
The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
MO Navy fires captain who sought help
https://t.co/Xs1Amq59na 28 seconds ago