Airbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 billion as coronavirus hits bookings: source

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, as the U.S. home rental firm grapples with a slowdown in bookings due to the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
News video: Airbnb Commits Millions in Relief For Covid-19-Affected Hosts

Airbnb Commits Millions in Relief For Covid-19-Affected Hosts 02:10

 Airbnb is looking to partly make right with its thousands of hosts, who have been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing deluge of canceled bookings.

