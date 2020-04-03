Global  

Sensex drops 370 points to 27,800 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 100 points to 8,100

Zee News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The Indian equity markets continued their journey southwards and tanked further despite a bounce back in crude oil prices and global stocks. According to reports, Sensex dropped 370 points to 27,800 in the opening session on Friday, while Nifty tumbled nearly 100 points to 8,100.
