World Bank approves $1 billion emergency funds for India to tackle Covid-19 outbreak

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said on Thursday. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India - $1 billion.
