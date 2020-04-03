World Bank approves $1 billion emergency funds for India to tackle Covid-19 outbreak Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said on Thursday. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India - $1 billion. 👓 View full article

