10 business survival strategies and tactics

bizjournals Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
We have never experienced a near total global shutdown of most industries for an undefined period of time. No bullets were shot, and no bombs were detonated. One sneeze and the economy fell apart like a house of cards. The biggest silver lining is the existence of the internet, which allows people to work at home and communicate through video conferencing of some type. Unfortunately, the entertainment, travel and brick-and-mortar businesses, along with non-profits, are taking incredible hits.…
