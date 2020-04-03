Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kuwait supports Saudi Arabia's invitation for a meeting between meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, an informal grouping known as OPEC+, to curb global oil supply and halt the oil price rout, oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday. 👓 View full article

