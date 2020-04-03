Global  

Amid pandemic, arts groups share collective experiences virtually

bizjournals Friday, 3 April 2020
The first night the Metropolitan Opera began streaming archived opera performances free online, the website froze. An overwhelming surge of opera lovers tuned in all at once to see “Carmen” on March 16. The Met’s IT specialists worked overnight to increase capacity. As the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered theaters and driven us all indoors, performing arts groups are connecting with audiences in the virtual world. Many, such as the Met, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the…

