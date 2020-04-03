'Big price to pay!': Trump blasts 3M after ordering the N95 mask maker to boost US production

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

· *President Donald Trump blasted 3M in a tweet on Thursday night, suggesting the maker of N95 respiratory masks was dropping the ball as novel coronavirus rages across the US.*

· *"We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks," Trump tweeted. "Big surprise to many in government as to what they were... · *President Donald Trump blasted 3M in a tweet on Thursday night, suggesting the maker of N95 respiratory masks was dropping the ball as novel coronavirus rages across the US.*· *"We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks," Trump tweeted. "Big surprise to many in government as to what they were 👓 View full article

