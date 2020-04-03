Global  

China probing alleged fraud at Luckin Coffee, banks review IPO work

Reuters India Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
China's securities regulator said on Friday it would investigate claims of fraud at Luckin Coffee Inc, and sources said some of the banks involved in the Chinese chain's successful U.S. IPO last year were reviewing their work in the listing.
