China probes alleged fraud at Luckin Coffee, banks review IPO work

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
China's securities regulator said on Friday it would investigate claims of fraud at Luckin Coffee Inc and sources said some of the banks involved in the Chinese chain's successful U.S. IPO last year were reviewing their work in the listing.
News video: Luckin Coffee Accused of Fraud: Key Facts So Far

Luckin Coffee Accused of Fraud: Key Facts So Far 02:04

 Here's How this accusation caught the attention of Chinese authorities. Luckin Coffee is now conducting an internal investigation.

