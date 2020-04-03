Great Panther Mining temporarily suspends operations in Mexico to mitigate coronavirus spread Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) has revealed it is temporarily suspending mining and processing at its Mexican mines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a stock market statement on Friday, the precious metals producer said activity at its Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC) and the Topia mine would cease until April 30, in line with the directive of the Mexican government announced on March 31. READ: Great Panther Mining focusing on exploration, resource expansion and finances for 2020 Monthly production from Great Panther's Mexican operations accounts for around 2% of annual group output on a gold equivalent ounce basis, the firm noted. Its Tucano gold mine in Brazil accounts for the remainder, where mining and processing continues uninterrupted currently. "The company has prepared contingency plans in the event that there is a full or partial shutdown and is prepared to act quickly to implement them," the firm told investors, referring to the Brazilian asset. "There are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 across the company's global mining operations, projects, and corporate offices," the miner added in the statement. Earlier this week, Great Pantherr told investors that it aims this year to ramp up exploration, expand resources and improve finances as the group reported its 2019 financial results. Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

