Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown

'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown· *A hedge fund chief and Warren Buffett acolyte posted a 40% gain during the brutal coronavirus sell-off after betting against the stock market for more than two years.*
· *Kevin Smith, head of Crescat Capital, revealed two key funds made gains of 40.5% and 34.5% between February 20 and March 20.*
· *"This is just 'The Big...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lohas_de

Lohas_de RT @businessinsider: 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown http… 4 minutes ago

TheOpinionPoll

The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll The Big Short again A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40 gain during the mark… https://t.co/Hq5KwY2INf 14 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren #Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown… https://t.co/XqmxOzs5ri 16 minutes ago

samlogic_

Sammie 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown https://t.co/nRDR5GhKII 37 minutes ago

tout1horse

MIKE 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown https://t.co/Q2O77es9XR 37 minutes ago

panda317

PandA 🐼 Help Us, Oh Be One, You're Our Only Hope 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown - https://t.co/lQP5NYVcTS 44 minutes ago

Macronomics1

Macronomics RT @HedgeFundRisk: 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market .. - Business I… 47 minutes ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson 'The Big Short again': A hedge fund boss and Warren Buffett disciple posted a 40% gain during the market meltdown… https://t.co/Lk9P2TSwaM 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.