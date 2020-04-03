Global  

How Duke Energy plans to ease annual rush for NC solar rebates

bizjournals Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Duke Energy Corp. hopes to ease the annual rush to apply for some $12 million in annual rooftop solar rebates in January by offering half the rebates in January and the other half in July next year. Since Duke (NYSE: DUK) began offering the rebates in 2018, the overwhelming response at the opening of the application period (on the first business day of January) has led to the rapid exhaustion of all available residential and commercial rebates. Last year, applications opened at 9 a.m. Jan. 2. All…
