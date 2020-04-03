In Her Own Words: Farmgirl Flowers founder Christina Stembel rearranges her floral business plan
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Even a pandemic is different for working women. The lines between personal and professional physically blur when working from home, often with a spouse, parent, child, pet or all of the above. Ten years ago Christina Stembel started Farmgirl Flowers on her kitchen table in San Francisco. She parlayed her $49,000 in savings into a $32 million business, disrupting the floral delivery industry along the way. Now her business model is challenged and she’s back to working with a small crew at a barn…