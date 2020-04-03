Global  

Gold edges up, holds tight range ahead of U.S. data

Friday, 3 April 2020
Gold prices inched higher on Friday and were stuck in a narrow range as the dollar strengthened ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could provide further clarity on the economic damage from the coronavirus.
