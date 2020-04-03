More Houston-area manufacturers produce hand sanitizer to meet coronavirus-related demand

Global  

Willis-based InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and ink manufacturer, is one of the latest local manufacturers to change direction in order to meet coronavirus-related demand for hand sanitizer. InkJet's pivot to hand sanitizer was simple, Chairwoman Patricia Quinlan said in an email. "The manufacturing space is dedicated for food-grade inks and products, plus the raw materials we use for our products are the same," Quinlan said. "So, the facility had plenty of capacity, and our incoming…
