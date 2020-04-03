More Houston-area manufacturers produce hand sanitizer to meet coronavirus-related demand
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Willis-based InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and ink manufacturer, is one of the latest local manufacturers to change direction in order to meet coronavirus-related demand for hand sanitizer. InkJet's pivot to hand sanitizer was simple, Chairwoman Patricia Quinlan said in an email. "The manufacturing space is dedicated for food-grade inks and products, plus the raw materials we use for our products are the same," Quinlan said. "So, the facility had plenty of capacity, and our incoming…
In mid-March the CEO of BuzzBallz/Southern Champion saw that the COVID-19 pandemic was causing hand sanitizer supplies to dwindle in North Texas and all over the... bizjournals Also reported by •Mashable •TMZ.com
Watershed Distillery is now selling hand sanitizer to the public. The Columbus spirits maker is one of several in town that pivoted to producing sanitizer given... bizjournals Also reported by •Mashable •USATODAY.com •Just Jared Jr •CBS News