Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators

Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The department store chain says it is 'making contingency plans' amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brumbymark

Mark Brumby Ah, the High Street?! I remember that... BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/5rJk1H04mP 4 minutes ago

tony_smith70

Tony Smith OWE 🍃💚🍃 BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/fymTfTdENn 4 minutes ago

BBCRichardM

Richard Morgan BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/kbVynHLVs4 6 minutes ago

BrianBromley12

Brian Bromley #stayathome @cherubkaren BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/ND3nszy8FO 13 minutes ago

aim_crusader

KK™ BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/PkSQpXBrsp 16 minutes ago

Mark77392221

Hellesdon Allotment Holder's Association BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/EZeemLMDG8 26 minutes ago

Bryan_DCT

Bryan Copland RT @wavefmlive: NEWS: Debenhams shareholders are preparing to place the department store chain into administration. It's understood they'… 29 minutes ago

StopCityAirport

Stop City Airport + BBC News - Coronavirus: Debenhams set to appoint administrators https://t.co/GVUVDPlI7G 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.