Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump Again Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Trump Again Tests Negative For Coronavirus

RTTNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, his White House physician said. "The President was subjected to the test utilizing a new, rapid-point-of-care test capability, said a Memorandum from the President's Physician. Dr. Sean Conley said the sample collection took just one minute and results were reported back in 15 minutes. "He is healthy and without symptoms," according to
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3_o6i

عہبدالہلہه ديہميہر RT @CNN: President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time, according to a memo provided by White House press secretary… 2 minutes ago

ScottF59

❌Scott Free❌Prepare for the Storm RT @Alpha_57: Trump Again Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Calls New Test 'Much More Pleasant' https://t.co/vdRMEkK6pm 3 minutes ago

AlyeskaDawn

Alyeska Dawn COVID-19 Update: Spread Via Breath; Trump Tests Negative (Again); Patriots Plane to the Rescue https://t.co/EYbm3ZTQD8 11 minutes ago

aliffasraff__

👤 RT @bernamadotcom: Trump tests negative again for coronavirus - White House https://t.co/OvLyDSHpHE #COVID19 https://t.co/uCpdGelQGE 11 minutes ago

RightOpinionPod

Harrison Bergeron RT @EpochTimes: “The President was tested again for COVID-19, utilizing a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and withou… 14 minutes ago

Alpha_57

Alpha_57🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 Trump Again Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Calls New Test 'Much More Pleasant' https://t.co/vdRMEkK6pm 14 minutes ago

fawzyelmoslmy

Sarah Marie Trump again tests negative for coronavirus, says wearing masks okay https://t.co/Q8k7rA7F1B 18 minutes ago

OfToya

Athoi Marial Trump again tests negative for coronavirus, says wearing masks okay https://t.co/xm9MWaD0o0 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.