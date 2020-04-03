Gold inches up on bleak U.S. nonfarm payrolls, firmer dollar caps gains Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gold prices inched up on Friday, after gloomy U.S. nonfarm payrolls data magnified the economic toll from the coronavirus, although a stronger dollar capped bullion's advance. 👓 View full article

