Mayor Ron Nirenberg to extend ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders through end of April

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is anticipating extending San Antonio’s “Stay Home, Work Safe" orders for it to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration. Nirenberg told reporters on Thursday that the city is “wanting to stay in alignment with other Texas cities” and the order would be active until April 30. The “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders, issued to help stop the spread of the… 👓 View full article

