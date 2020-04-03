The 9 top biotech stocks to buy now to get through the coronavirus crisis, according to JPMorgan

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· In an April 3 research note, JPMorgan identified nine biotechnology companies they see as the best investment ideas for 2020.

· In past recessions, in 2001 and 2008-2009, the biotech industry outperformed the broader market. This time around, JPMorgan sees smaller biotechs facing a few big risks, such as disruptions to... · In an April 3 research note, JPMorgan identified nine biotechnology companies they see as the best investment ideas for 2020.· In past recessions, in 2001 and 2008-2009, the biotech industry outperformed the broader market. This time around, JPMorgan sees smaller biotechs facing a few big risks, such as disruptions to 👓 View full article

