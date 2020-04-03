Global  

Cuomo to sign executive order to take ventilators from Upstate hospitals for hospitals in need

bizjournals Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
On Friday Govenor Andrew Cuomo announced he will sign an executive order to allow New York State to take ventilators and PPE from facilities who aren't in urgent need of them and disperse them to facilities who are harder hit. The majority of the COVID-19 cases are in New York City and the surrounding counties. The State will be mobilizing the National Guard to pick up and distribute supplies to and from hospitals in need. Cuomo said resources will be shifted all across the state depending on…
 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he plans to sign an executive order that would allow the state government to take personal protective equipment and ventilators from hospitals with less need and redeploy them to areas harder hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

