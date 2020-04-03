3M fires back at Trump over order to produce more face masks

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manufacturing giant 3M pushed back Friday against criticism from President Donald Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers.



3M said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company said raises “significant humanitarian implications” and will backfire by causing other countries to retaliate against the U.S.



The N95 masks, also called respirators, provide more protection against the new coronavirus than ordinary surgical masks. Governors and hospital officials around the country have warned of a dire shortage of masks and other protective gear that protects health care workers treating people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.



The unusual but not unprecedented spat between the president and a leading American manufacturer broke out after Trump ordered 3M to produce as many N95 masks as administration officials believe are needed for the U.S.



The order directed heads of the Homeland Security Department and Federal Emergency Management Agency to use their authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to acquire the “appropriate” number of N95 respirators from 3M and any of its affiliates.



The president followed up the order with a barbed tweet at the Minnesota-based manufacturer.



“We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. ‘P Act’ all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing - will have a big price to pay!” Trump tweeted on Thursday night.



The company responded Friday, saying it has been producing as many masks as possible for the U.S. market “over the last several weeks and months.” The company added that it has been working with the Trump administration... 👓 View full article

