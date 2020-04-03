Global  

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas policy change eases access to COVID-19 treatment

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will waive member cost-sharing to ease access to COVID-19 treatment, the health care company announced on Friday. The waiver applies to deductibles, copays and coinsurance related to treatment for COVID-19 at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies across BCBSTX's plans including HCSC fully insured group plan, individual and family plan, Medicare — excluding Part D plans—  Medicare Supplement, and Medicaid members, according to…
