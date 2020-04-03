Global  

The Outline, an attempt to build a bolder kind of news site, appears to have met its end

NiemanLab Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Not quite 3 1/2 years after its launch, The Outline — the design-forward, millennial-focused, consciously weird site that aspired to be “a next-generation version of The New Yorker” — is shutting down. Its executive editor, Leah Finnegan, tweeted this morning that its staff was all being laid off. farewell @outline. we have all been laid...
