Canada signs agreement with Amazon Canada to manage distribution of medical equipment

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Canada has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of medical equipment like masks, gloves and ventilators purchased by the Canadian government to help in its fight against the cornonavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
