Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't totally abandoning the cruise ship giant

Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't totally abandoning the cruise ship giant

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't totally abandoning the cruise ship giant· Carnival is poised for a tough year, the cruise ship giant said in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 
· It's planning for a loss this year, and 6,000 passengers still need to disembark in the next month. 
· One critical number shows how its loyal customers aren't abandoning the company: 45% of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Ethical & Humanitarian Dilemma Over Where To Dock Ship Carrying Coronavirus-Positive Passengers

Ethical & Humanitarian Dilemma Over Where To Dock Ship Carrying Coronavirus-Positive Passengers 02:48

 CBS4's Carey Codd reports Gov. Ron DeSantis does not want Holland America's Zaandam to dock in Florida.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rafael60980545

Vivir del dividendo castigador bancario RT @businessinsider: Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't totall… 1 day ago

Twheater2

Twheater Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't tot… https://t.co/J00FGdXug1 2 days ago

CadieThompson

Cadie Thompson Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't tot… https://t.co/jTeWaDvEnq 2 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Carnival says it has no idea how much money it'll lose this year — but 1 key number shows that customers aren't tot… https://t.co/TKCLFvX38o 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.