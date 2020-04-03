As Missouri's COVID-19 cases soar over 2,100, Parson issues stay-at-home order

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order during a Friday news conference. The order comes as a major reversal from his previous stance. The Republican governor had resisted a state order, despite pressure from lawmakers and activist, in favor of letting local municipalities decide. "This power is something I think should be rare for government to ever take advantage of," Parson said. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Missouri had 2,113 positive tests, more than half of those cases…


