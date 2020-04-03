Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > As Missouri's COVID-19 cases soar over 2,100, Parson issues stay-at-home order

As Missouri's COVID-19 cases soar over 2,100, Parson issues stay-at-home order

bizjournals Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order during a Friday news conference. The order comes as a major reversal from his previous stance. The Republican governor had resisted a state order, despite pressure from lawmakers and activist, in favor of letting local municipalities decide. "This power is something I think should be rare for government to ever take advantage of," Parson said. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Missouri had 2,113 positive tests, more than half of those cases…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Missouri Gov. Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order

Missouri Gov. Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order 02:20

 Amid continued calls to do so, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order Friday night calling on Missourians to stay at home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.