The Trump administration is reminding people they can sign up for Obamacare coverage if coronavirus cost them their jobs — even as it fights to eliminate the law Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· The Trump administration reminded newly jobless Americans they can still opt to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare on Friday.

· People who lose their jobs qualify to sign up for an Obamacare plan for up to 60 days.

· Azar's comments sharply collide with the White House's support of a lawsuit to eliminate... · The Trump administration reminded newly jobless Americans they can still opt to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare on Friday.· People who lose their jobs qualify to sign up for an Obamacare plan for up to 60 days.· Azar's comments sharply collide with the White House's support of a lawsuit to eliminate 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 week ago Trump Admin to Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured Coronavirus Patients 01:02 Trump Admin to Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured Coronavirus Patients According to reports, a federal stimulus package will be used to make the payments. The plan could be released as early as Friday. Federal government payments made to hospitals will be conditional. In order to receive stimulus... You Might Like

Tweets about this