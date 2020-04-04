Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The Trump administration is reminding people they can sign up for Obamacare coverage if coronavirus cost them their jobs — even as it fights to eliminate the law

The Trump administration is reminding people they can sign up for Obamacare coverage if coronavirus cost them their jobs — even as it fights to eliminate the law

Business Insider Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration is reminding people they can sign up for Obamacare coverage if coronavirus cost them their jobs — even as it fights to eliminate the law· The Trump administration reminded newly jobless Americans they can still opt to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare on Friday.
· People who lose their jobs qualify to sign up for an Obamacare plan for up to 60 days.
· Azar's comments sharply collide with the White House's support of a lawsuit to eliminate...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Admin to Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured Coronavirus Patients

Trump Admin to Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured Coronavirus Patients 01:02

 Trump Admin to Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured Coronavirus Patients According to reports, a federal stimulus package will be used to make the payments. The plan could be released as early as Friday. Federal government payments made to hospitals will be conditional. In order to receive stimulus...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.