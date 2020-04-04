Global  

Singapore’s Ikhlas Capital eyes mid-2020 fund close, rethinks $500 million target

Reuters India Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Singapore-based private equity firm Ikhlas Capital will close its inaugural fund in the middle of this year, reassessing its planned $500 million target due to the coronavirus outbreak, founding partner and chairman Nazir Razak said.
