Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > As unemployment claims reach record levels, North Texas companies talk layoffs, furloughs

As unemployment claims reach record levels, North Texas companies talk layoffs, furloughs

bizjournals Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
While unemployment numbers are still being processed for the full month of March, the initial impact has been startling. The number of people who filed for unemployment benefits in Texas grew 1,024 percent year-over-year for the 12th week of year which began on March 21. The graph below shows the difference in unemployment claims from the same week last year, as reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Economists expect that number to continue to grow cumulatively as furloughed and laid…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: As unemployment claims surge, state fights to meet demand

As unemployment claims surge, state fights to meet demand 02:22

 With a record-setting number of state unemployment claims submitted in the last two weeks, Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency is struggling to meet a surging demand.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sweetadelinevt

Sarah Betancourt RT @maeveyd: As unemployment filings reach record highs, the state's portal is English-only. @sweetadelinevt profiles the Pioneer Valley Wo… 35 minutes ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens As unemployment claims reach record levels, North Texas companies talk layoffs, furloughs https://t.co/bmld8udBYr 3 hours ago

ShowKnows

ShowKnows RT @markets: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits more than doubled to a second straight record as the coronavirus wi… 5 hours ago

evereeze

evening breeze RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits more than doubled to a second straight record as the #coronav… 7 hours ago

SKN_NASAA

SKN The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits more than doubled to a second straight record as the… https://t.co/FTaSZzwVUn 8 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits more than doubled to a second straight record as the… https://t.co/ZUofkudrLw 9 hours ago

SendaiNJ

Sendai Sushi & Korean BBQ RT @KristinaBehr: #CoronavirusUpdate @News12NJ #njmornings - 26,000+ cases in NJ - Unemployment claims reach record highs at 362,000 -Stim… 14 hours ago

CINavarro

Carlos I. Navarro Regarding the latest data release on Unemployment Insurance Claims https://t.co/uXq30fQf2B #covid19 #unemployment #unemploymentclaims 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.